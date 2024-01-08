Wind ADVISORY Noon Tuesday thru 3am Wednesday​​

EVENING: Cloudy with Rain Increasing (Thunder Possible Across Western Kentucky). Breezy & Not too Cold with Temps in the Upper 30s/Lower 40s. Sunset 4:47

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with Periods of Rain (Thunder Possible Across Western Kentucky). Windy & Warm with Temps Rising into/thru the 40s. Sunrise 7:06

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Rain Diminishing. Not too Chilly & Turning Very Windy After Noon with Morning Highs of 49-55 (50-51 in the Evansville Metro) then Temps Falling After Noon. Winds SE/SW 15-30 with Gusts After Noon of 30-40.

TUE NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain Changing to Scattered Snow Showers then Ending. Very Windy (Gusts 30-40) with Lows 28-31.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun. Winds Diminishing with Highs 39-45 (Northeast to South…43-44 in the Evansville Metro). Winds W/S 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart