Wind ADVISORY Noon Tuesday thru 3am Wednesday​

EVENING:  Cloudy with Rain Increasing (Thunder Possible Across Western Kentucky).  Breezy & Not too Cold with Temps in the Upper 30s/Lower 40s.  Sunset 4:47

OVERNIGHT:  Cloudy with Periods of Rain (Thunder Possible Across Western Kentucky).  Windy & Warm with Temps Rising into/thru the 40s.  Sunrise 7:06

TUESDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Rain Diminishing.  Not too Chilly & Turning Very Windy After Noon with Morning Highs of 49-55 (50-51 in the Evansville Metro) then Temps Falling After Noon.  Winds SE/SW 15-30 with Gusts After Noon of 30-40.

TUE NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Scattered Rain Changing to Scattered Snow Showers then Ending.  Very Windy (Gusts 30-40) with Lows 28-31.

WEDNESDAY:  Clouds Giving Way to Some Sun.  Winds Diminishing with Highs 39-45 (Northeast to South…43-44 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds W/S 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart