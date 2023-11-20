EVENING: Rain Increasing. Mild with Near Steady Temps in the Low-Mid 50s. Sunset 4:35

OVERNIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with Rain Diminishing (Thunder Possible Across Western Kentucky). Breezy & Mild with Lows 45-50. Sunrise 6:37

TUESDAY: Cloudy with Spotty Light Rain. Windy & Turning Cooler with Morning Highs of 49-59 (Northwest to Southeast…55-56 in the Evansville Metro) then Temps Falling After Noon. Winds SW/W 15-25

TUE NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy. Lows 30-37 (Northwest to Southeast…Around 37 in the Evansville Metro).

WEDNESDAY: Gradual Clearing from West to East. Highs 47-51. Winds NW/W 5-15

