EVENING:  Rain Increasing.  Mild with Near Steady Temps in the Low-Mid 50s.  Sunset 4:35

OVERNIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy with Rain Diminishing (Thunder Possible Across Western Kentucky).  Breezy & Mild with Lows 45-50.  Sunrise 6:37

TUESDAY:  Cloudy with Spotty Light Rain.  Windy & Turning Cooler with Morning Highs of 49-59 (Northwest to Southeast…55-56 in the Evansville Metro) then Temps Falling After Noon.  Winds SW/W 15-25

TUE NIGHT:  Mostly Cloudy.  Lows 30-37 (Northwest to Southeast…Around 37 in the Evansville Metro).

WEDNESDAY:  Gradual Clearing from West to East.  Highs 47-51.  Winds NW/W 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart