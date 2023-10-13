EVENING:  Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers Diminishing from West to East.  Breezy & Mild with Temps Falling into the 60s.  Sunset 6:16

OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds with Scattered Showers Ending.  Breezy with Lows 52-54.  Sunrise 6:58

SATURDAY:  Clouds Increasing.  Windy & Cool with Highs 59-64.  Winds W/NW 15-25

SAT NIGHT:  Variable Clouds with Spotty Showers.  Breezy with Lows 47-55 (Northeast to South…49-51 in the Evansville Metro).

SUNDAY:  More Clouds than Sun with Spotty Showers.  Windy & Chilly with Highs 56-60.  Winds N 15-25

