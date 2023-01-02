Flood WATCH for Much of the Tri-State until 9am Tuesday​​

EVENING: Cloudy with Showers/Storms Increasing (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Mainly Across Western Kentucky). Very Warm with Temps Rising into the 60s. Sunset 4:42

OVERNIGHT: Cloudy with Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Along/South of I-64). Turning Windy with Record Warm Lows of 62-67 (Evansville Record: 57 – 2005). Sunrise 7:07

TUESDAY: Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Storms Diminishing during the Morning. Windy with Record Warm Highs of 66-70 (Evansville Record: 67 – 1950). Winds SSW 15-25

TUE NIGHT: A Few Showers/Storms during the Evening, then Some Clearing Late. Warm with Lows 43-49 (Northwest to Southeast…Around 47 in the Evansville Metro).

WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Windy & Mild with Highs 50-59 (Northwest to Southeast…55-57 in the Evansville Metro). Winds WSW 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart