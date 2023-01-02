Flood WATCH for Much of the Tri-State until 9am Tuesday​

EVENING:  Cloudy with Showers/Storms Increasing (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Mainly Across Western Kentucky).  Very Warm with Temps Rising into the 60s.  Sunset 4:42

OVERNIGHT:  Cloudy with Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible Along/South of I-64).  Turning Windy with Record Warm Lows of 62-67 (Evansville Record: 57 – 2005).  Sunrise 7:07

TUESDAY:  Mostly Cloudy with Showers/Storms Diminishing during the Morning.  Windy with Record Warm Highs of 66-70 (Evansville Record: 67 – 1950).  Winds SSW 15-25

TUE NIGHT:  A Few Showers/Storms during the Evening, then Some Clearing Late.  Warm with Lows 43-49 (Northwest to Southeast…Around 47 in the Evansville Metro).

WEDNESDAY:  Partly Cloudy.  Windy & Mild with Highs 50-59 (Northwest to Southeast…55-57 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds WSW 15-25

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart