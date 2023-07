SUNDAY: Mostly sunny skies. Hot and humid, but humidity will begin to fall late in the day. Highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. North-northwest winds 5-10 mph.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear, much cooler and pleasant. Lows in the mid 60s.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs in the upper 80s to around 90 degrees. Northwest winds 5-10 mph.