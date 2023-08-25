Excessive Heat WARNING until 10 pm​

EVENING:  Variable Clouds with a Few Showers/Storms (Best Chance North of I-64).  Extremely Warm with Temps Falling into the 80s.  Sunset 7:30

OVERNIGHT:  Variable Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers.  Very Warm with Lows 73-76.  Sunrise 6:15

SATURDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms.  Hot & Very Humid with Highs 87-93 (North to South…90-91 in the Evansville Metro…Heat Index 95-105).  Winds N 5-15

SAT NIGHT:  Variable Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers.  Lows 67-71.

SUNDAY:  Mix of Sun & Clouds with Spotty Showers (Best Chance South).  Highs 82-85.  Winds NNE 5-15 

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart