Excessive Heat WARNING until 10 pm​​

EVENING: Variable Clouds with a Few Showers/Storms (Best Chance North of I-64). Extremely Warm with Temps Falling into the 80s. Sunset 7:30

OVERNIGHT: Variable Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers. Very Warm with Lows 73-76. Sunrise 6:15

SATURDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with Scattered Showers/Storms. Hot & Very Humid with Highs 87-93 (North to South…90-91 in the Evansville Metro…Heat Index 95-105). Winds N 5-15

SAT NIGHT: Variable Clouds with a Few Showers/T’Showers. Lows 67-71.

SUNDAY: Mix of Sun & Clouds with Spotty Showers (Best Chance South). Highs 82-85. Winds NNE 5-15

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart