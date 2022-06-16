EVENING:  Partly Cloudy.  Very Warm with Temps Falling into the 80s.  Sunset 8:15
OVERNIGHT:  Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers/Storms Moving in from the West-Northwest After 3:00 (Isolated Severe Storm Possible).  Very Warm with Lows 71-75.  Sunrise 5:27
FRIDAY:  Gradual Clearing with a Few Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible) Ending in the Morning.  Hot & Humid with Highs 87-94 (Northeast to Southwest…91-93 in the Evansville Metro).  Winds W/N 5-15
FRI NIGHT:  Mainly Clear.  Lows 63-67.
SATURDAY:  Mostly Sunny.  Pleasant with Highs 80-85.  Winds NNE 10-20

Chief Meteorologist Wayne Hart