EVENING: Partly Cloudy. Very Warm with Temps Falling into the 80s. Sunset 8:15

OVERNIGHT: Clouds Increasing with a Few Showers/Storms Moving in from the West-Northwest After 3:00 (Isolated Severe Storm Possible). Very Warm with Lows 71-75. Sunrise 5:27

FRIDAY: Gradual Clearing with a Few Showers/Storms (Isolated Severe Storm Possible) Ending in the Morning. Hot & Humid with Highs 87-94 (Northeast to Southwest…91-93 in the Evansville Metro). Winds W/N 5-15

FRI NIGHT: Mainly Clear. Lows 63-67.

SATURDAY: Mostly Sunny. Pleasant with Highs 80-85. Winds NNE 10-20

