MONDAY: Much warmer and windy with a few isolated evening rain showers. Highs in the upper 40s, southwest winds 10-15 mph.

MONDAY NIGHT: Staying mostly cloudy and windy. Lows in the low to middle 20s, north-northwest winds 10-15 mph.

TUESDAY: Clearing skies with chilly conditions. Highs in the lower 30s. North-northwest winds 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clear and turning much colder. Lows around 10, with some locations falling into the upper single digits.