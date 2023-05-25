Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
by: Ron Rhodes
Posted: May 25, 2023 / 12:08 PM CDT
Updated: May 25, 2023 / 12:08 PM CDT
Today— Plenty of Sun.. Cooler.. NE 5-15.. High 75-80
Tonight- Mainly Clear.. Chilly.. NE 5-10.. Low Around 50
Tomorrow— Plenty of Sun.. Pleasant.. NE 5-15.. High 75-80
