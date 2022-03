**Wind Advisory for the Tristate on Wednesday from 7AM to 7PM CDT**

Today— Mostly Cloudy.. Few Showers.. Breezy & Warmer.. ESE 10-20.. High 55-60 (this evening)

Tonight— Plenty of Clouds.. Rising Temps.. E 5-10… Low 55-60

Tomorrow— Clouds & Some Sun… Showers & Storms… Possibly Severe.. Very Windy & Warm.. S 20-30… High in the mid 70s