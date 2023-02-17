Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
by: Ron Rhodes
Posted: Feb 17, 2023 / 12:00 PM CST
Updated: Feb 17, 2023 / 12:00 PM CST
Today— Clouds to Some Sun.. Few Flurries.. Breezy & Cold.. NW 20-10.. High 35-40
Tonight— Clearing.. Cold.. Low in the mid 20s
Tomorrow— Sun & Clouds.. Breezy.. Warmer.. SW/S 10-20.. High Around 45-50
