by: Ron Rhodes
Posted: Mar 13, 2023 / 12:25 PM CDT
Updated: Mar 13, 2023 / 12:25 PM CDT
Today— Clouds & Some Sun.. Sprinkles & Flurries.. Breezy & Cold.. NW 10-20.. High Around 40
Tonight— Some Clearing.. Few Flurries.. Cold.. NW Low in the mid 20s
Tomorrow— Sun & Clouds.. Chilly.. NW 10-15.. High in the mid 40s
