Today– Cloudy.. Rain, Heavy at Times in the Morning.. with an Isolated Severe Threat SE.. Very Windy.. SE/W 15-30.. High 52 (around midday & falling in the afternoon)

Tonight— Mostly Cloudy.. A Little Snow.. Getting Cold.. W 15-25.. Low 22

Tomorrow— Clouds & Some Sun.. Windy & Cold.. W 15-25.. High 30