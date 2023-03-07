Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
by: Ron Rhodes
Posted: Mar 7, 2023 / 12:00 PM CST
Updated: Mar 7, 2023 / 12:00 PM CST
Today— Sun & Clouds.. Breezy & Cooler.. NNE 10-20.. High in the mid 50s
Tonight— More Clouds.. Breezy & Chilly.. NE/E 10-20.. Low 40-45
Tomorrow— Clouds & Some Sun.. Spotty Light Rain, Mainly West.. Breezy.. E 10-20.. High Around 50
