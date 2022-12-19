Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Please enter a search term.
by: Ron Rhodes
Posted: Dec 19, 2022 / 12:32 PM CST
Updated: Dec 19, 2022 / 12:32 PM CST
Today— Clouds & Some Sun.. Cold.. E 5-10.. High 35-40
Tonight— Mostly Cloudy.. Cold.. ENE 2… Low in the mid 20s
Tomorrow— Sun & Clouds.. Cold.. NE/N 5.. High 40-45
We asked our baking expert, Cordon Bleu-trained pastry chef Andrea Boudewijn, for her best tips for making holiday cookies more impressive and less stressful.
If you’ve been putting off getting that ultra HD TV or Magic Mixie set because you’ve been waiting for one more sale, this may be your last chance.
We all have one or two people on our holiday shopping list who are seemingly impossible to buy gifts for. Check out these hidden gems of Amazon.