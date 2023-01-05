Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
by: Ron Rhodes
Posted: Jan 5, 2023 / 12:05 PM CST
Updated: Jan 5, 2023 / 12:05 PM CST
Today— Sun & Clouds.. Breezy & Chilly.. SW/W 10-20.. High 42-52 (NW to SE)
Tonight— Some Evening Clouds.. Clearing Overnight.. Cold.. W 5.. Low Around 30
Tomorrow— Sun to Clouds.. Chilly.. W/SW 5-10.. High in the 40s
