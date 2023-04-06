Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Please enter a search term.
by: Ron Rhodes
Posted: Apr 6, 2023 / 12:05 PM CDT
Updated: Apr 6, 2023 / 12:05 PM CDT
Today— Clouds & Some Sun.. Few Showers Early.. Cooler.. N 5-15.. High in the mid 50s
Tonight— Some Clearing.. Chilly.. N 5-10.. Low Around 40
Tomorrow— More Clouds Than Sun.. Breezy & Cool.. NE 10-20.. High 60-65
If you want to make art that should last for several centuries, then creating landscapes and beautiful scenery with epoxy resin is an excellent choice.
Bonsai trees imbue any shelf, desk or table with a timeless, mysterious beauty that brings a touch of elegance to your living space.
Tape measures are a must-have item for anyone’s at-home tool kit, making it easy to measure rooms, furniture or other large items.