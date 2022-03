Today— Clouds & Some Sun.. Few Showers.. Breezy & Chilly.. SW 10-20.. High 45-50

Tonight— Plenty of Clouds.. Few Showers.. Cold.. W 5-10.. Low 36-40

Tomorrow— Clouds & Some Sun.. Few More Showers in the Afternoon & Evening.. Breezy & Chilly.. W 10-20.. High in the mid 50s