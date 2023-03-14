Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
by: Ron Rhodes
Posted: Mar 14, 2023 / 12:25 PM CDT
Updated: Mar 14, 2023 / 12:25 PM CDT
Today— Clouds to Sun.. Chilly.. NW 5-15.. High 40-45
Tonight— Mainly Clear.. Cold.. NNE 2.. Low in the mid 20s
Tomorrow— Plenty of Sun.. Warmer.. SE/S 5-10.. High 50-55
