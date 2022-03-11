**Winter Weather Advisory from 6PM CST to 6AM CST**

Today— Increasing Clouds.. Light Snow Developing in the Afternoon.. Less Than 1-Inch Accumulating in the Evening for Most of the Tristate with Amounts 1-2-Inches to the SE.. Breezy & Cold.. NNW 10-20.. High 35-45 (NW to SE) & Falling in the Afternoon

Tonight— Snow Ends in the Evening.. Clearing Late.. Windy & Much Colder.. )… NW 15-25.. Low in the Mid Teens… (Wind Chills Near Zero by Daybreak)

Tomorrow— Plenty of Sun.. Windy.. Bitter Cold.. NW/W 15-25… High Around 30