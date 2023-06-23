Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
by: Ron Rhodes
Posted: Jun 23, 2023 / 11:59 AM CDT
Updated: Jun 23, 2023 / 11:59 AM CDT
Today— More Cloud Than Sun.. Few Showers.. SW/N 5-10.. High in the mid 80s
Tonight– Mainly Clear.. Mild.. N/SW 3.. Low in the mid 60s
Tomorrow— Plenty of Sun.. Hot.. WSW 5-10.. High 90-94
