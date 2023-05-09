Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Please enter a search term.
by: Ron Rhodes
Posted: May 9, 2023 / 12:03 PM CDT
Updated: May 9, 2023 / 12:03 PM CDT
Today— Clouds to Sun.. Less Humid.. NNE 5-15.. High 75-80
Tonight— Mostly Clear.. Cool.. E 5-10.. Low in the mid 50s
Tomorrow— Sun & Clouds.. Warm.. E 5-15.. High Around 80
Spring is one of the best times of the year to plant new things in your garden, specifically vegetables.
Whether you are new to gardening or have a pro-level green thumb, easy-to-grow plants will make your endeavors that much more enjoyable.
If you live in an area experiencing drizzles — or downpours — right now, it’s a good idea to invest in rain gear to deal with spring showers.