EVANSVILLE, Ind (WEHT) The Evansville Flag Project committee has selected the final flag designs for the community to vote on. The city says the color palette in each option includes gold and dark blue to honor the seal of the city and state of Indiana.

The Four Freedoms monument can be seen in each of the four finalists. Indigenous tribes are also represented in each submission; most notably Angel Mounds. A couple of the flag designs also have a crescent shape while mimics the oxbow bend of the Ohio River. Some even call Evansville the 'Crescent City' or 'River City.'