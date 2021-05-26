Ron’s Forecast for Wednesday, May 26

Today— Clouds & Some Sun.. Scattered Showers & Storms… SW/W 5-10… High 78-83


Tonight— Some Clouds… Mild… SSW 5-10… Low 60-65


Tomorrow— Sun & Clouds.. Scattered Showers & Storms Late in the Day.. NE/S 5-15.. High in the Mid 80s

