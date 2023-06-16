Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
by: Ron Rhodes
Posted: Jun 16, 2023 / 09:04 AM CDT
Updated: Jun 16, 2023 / 09:04 AM CDT
Today— Plenty of Sun.. Hazy.. N 5-15.. High in the mid 80s
Tonight– Mainly Clear.. Cool. NNE 5.. Low Around 60
Tomorrow— Plenty of Sun.. Warm.. ENE 5-10.. High 85-90
