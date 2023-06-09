Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Posted: Jun 9, 2023 / 11:55 AM CDT
Updated: Jun 9, 2023 / 11:55 AM CDT
**Air Quality Alert for SW Indiana Today**
Today— Hazy Sunshine.. Pleasantly Warm.. N 5-10.. High 82
Tonight– Mainly Clear.. Cool.. N/S 5.. Low 55
Tomorrow— Plenty of Sun.. Warmer.. S 5-10.. High 86
