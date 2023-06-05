Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
by: Ron Rhodes
Posted: Jun 5, 2023 / 12:24 PM CDT
Updated: Jun 5, 2023 / 12:24 PM CDT
Today— Sun & Clouds.. Hazy & Hot.. NNE 5-10.. High Around 90
Tonight– Some Clouds.. Mild.. NE 3.. Low Around 60
Tomorrow— Sun & Clouds.. Hazy & Hot.. High Around 90
