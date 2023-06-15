Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Please enter a search term.
by: Ron Rhodes
Posted: Jun 15, 2023 / 12:07 PM CDT
Updated: Jun 15, 2023 / 12:07 PM CDT
Today— Sun & Clouds.. Hot.. SE/W 5-10.. High Around 90
Tonight– Mainly Clear.. WSW 5.. Low in the mid 80s
Tomorrow— Plenty of Sun.. Warm.. N 5-10.. High 85-90
Whether you want to begin your day with an ice-cold caffeine boost or you need a refreshing afternoon pick-me-up, you can get a cup of iced coffee at home.
Cover-ups aren’t just for wearing back and forth to the beach. If you choose the right one, you can also wear it to lunch or a store.
Between mortgage payments, homeowners insurance and general maintenance, the costs of homeownership can add up quickly.