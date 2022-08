Today— Sun & Clouds.. Scattered Showers & Storms.. Isolated Severe.. Humid.. SSW 5-15.. High Around 90

Tonight— Mostly Cloudy.. Scattered Showers & Storms.. Warm.. S/W 5-10.. Low Around 70

Tomorrow— Sun & Clouds.. Few Thundershowers, Mainly in the Morning.. Humidity Falling in the Afternoon.. W/NW 5-15.. High 85-90