by: Ron Rhodes
Posted: Jul 7, 2023 / 12:38 PM CDT
Updated: Jul 7, 2023 / 12:38 PM CDT
Today— Sun & Clouds.. Less Humid.. NNE 5-10.. High 85-90
Tonight— Some Clouds.. Few Showers After Midnight.. ESE 5.. Low Around 70
Tomorrow— More Clouds Than Sun.. Scattered Showers & Storms.. Isolated Severe Threat.. SW/N 5-15.. High 85
