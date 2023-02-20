Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
by: Ron Rhodes
Posted: Feb 20, 2023 / 11:54 AM CST
Updated: Feb 20, 2023 / 11:54 AM CST
Today— Clouds to Sun.. Spotty Light Rain in the Morning.. Mild.. SW/W 5-15.. High 60-65
Tonight— Some Clouds.. Chilly.. SW/NW 5-10.. Low Around 40
Tomorrow— Sun & Clouds.. Cooler.. NW/E 5-15.. High in the mid 50s
