Today– Clouds & Some Sun.. Few Showers Late in the Day to the West.. Chilly.. ESE 5-15.. High 40-45

Tonight— Mostly Cloudy.. Rain in the Evening, Mixed with Snow to the North Overnight, Tapering Off Around Daybreak.. E 5.. Low in the mid 30s

Tomorrow— Cloudy.. Spotty Light Rain Possible.. E/W 5-10.. High 40-45