by: Ron Rhodes
Posted: Dec 30, 2022 / 12:15 PM CST
Updated: Dec 30, 2022 / 12:15 PM CST
Today— Mostly Cloudy.. Waves of Rain.. Heavy at Times.. S/NW 5-15.. High 55-65 (NW to SE)
Tonight— Clouds.. Waves of Rain.. Low in the mid 40s
Tomorrow— Mostly Cloudy.. Scattered Showers.. Tapering Off by Noon.. Chilly.. N/SW 5-10.. High Around 50
