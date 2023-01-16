Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
by: Ron Rhodes
Posted: Jan 16, 2023 / 12:05 PM CST
Updated: Jan 16, 2023 / 12:05 PM CST
Today— Clouds & Some Sun.. Rain Likely.. Windy.. SE/S 15-25.. High 50-55
Tonight— Clouds.. Rain Tapers Off Overnight.. SSW 15-5.. Low 45-50
Tomorrow— Sun & Clouds.. Warmer.. SW/W 5-15.. High 55-60
