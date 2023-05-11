Today— Clouds & Some Sun.. Scattered Showers by Late Morning.. ESE 5-15.. High 75-80
Tonight— Some Clouds.. Scattered Showers.. SE 5-10.. Low in the mid 60s
Tomorrow— Clouds & Some Sun.. Scattered Showers.. More Humid.. SSW 5-15.. High Around 80
by: Ron Rhodes
Posted:
Updated:
Today— Clouds & Some Sun.. Scattered Showers by Late Morning.. ESE 5-15.. High 75-80
Tonight— Some Clouds.. Scattered Showers.. SE 5-10.. Low in the mid 60s
Tomorrow— Clouds & Some Sun.. Scattered Showers.. More Humid.. SSW 5-15.. High Around 80