Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
by: Ron Rhodes
Posted: May 16, 2023 / 12:23 PM CDT
Updated: May 16, 2023 / 12:23 PM CDT
Today— Clouds & Sun.. Scattered Showers & Storms.. Possibly Severe.. NE/NW 5-15.. High 68-80 (N to S)
Tonight– Clearing.. Cool.. NW 3.. Low in the mid 50s
Tomorrow— Plenty of Sun.. Pleasant.. NW/NE 5-10.. High Around 80
