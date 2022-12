Today— Mostly Cloudy.. Showers & Thundershowers, Mainly in the Afternoon.. Breezy.. SE 20-10.. High in the mid 50s

Tonight— Mostly Cloudy.. Rain Ending.. Clearing Overnight.. E/W 10.. Low 35-40

Tomorrow— Sun & Clouds.. Breezy & Chilly.. SW 10-20.. High in the mid 40s