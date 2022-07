**Heat Advisory today from 10 AM – 9 PM CDT**

Today— Sun & Clouds.. Few PM Storms.. Isolated Severe.. Breezy, Hot & Humid.. S/W 10-20.. High in the mid 90s (Heat Index: 105-110)

Tonight— Some Clouds.. Warm & Muggy.. NW 5.. Low Around 70

Tomorrow— Plenty of Sun.. Hot & Less Humid.. NW 5-10.. High 90-94