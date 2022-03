**Slight Severe Risk Late This Afternoon-Early Evening for Most of the Tristate**

Today— Clouds & Some Sun.. Showers & Storms, Possibly Severe in the Late Afternoon/Early Evening.. Windy.. SE/S 15-25.. High in the mid 60s

Tonight— Mostly Cloudy.. Storms Ending… Showers Linger.. Breezy.. SW 10-20… Low 44

Tomorrow— Mostly Cloudy.. Scattered Showers… Tapering Off in the Afternoon.. Breezy & Chilly.. SW/W 10-20… High Around 50