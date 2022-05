Today— Mostly Cloudy.. Scattered Showers & Storms.. Isolated Severe (in the Afternoon & Evening).. ESE 5-10… High 60-72 (NW to SE)

Tonight— Mostly Cloudy.. Scattered Showers & Storms.. Isolated Severe in the Evening.. Cool.. SE/S 5-10… Low Around 60

Tomorrow— Mostly Cloudy.. Scattered Showers & Storms.. Isolated Severe.. Breezy.. S/W 10-20.. High 70-75