Today– Clouds to Some Sun.. Scattered Showers & Storms, Mainly in the Morning.. Warm.. N/E 5-10.. High 80-85Tonight– Some Clouds.. Showers & Storms Increasing.. Possibly Severe.. Mild.. E 5.. Low in the mid 60sTomorrow— More Clouds.. Scattered Showers & Storms, Tapering Off by the Afternoon.. SW/N 5-10.. High 80-85