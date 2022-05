Today— Clouds & Some Sun.. Scattered Showers & Storms Isolated Severe.. Windy.. SSW 15-25.. High 78-85 (W to E)

Tonight— Some Clouds.. Scattered Showers & Storms .. W 5-10.. Low in the mid 60s

Tomorrow— Sun & Clouds.. Scattered Showers & Thundershowers.. Warm & Humid.. SSW 5-15.. High in the mid 80s