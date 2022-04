Today— Mostly Cloudy.. Showers & Storms.. Isolated Severe in the Morning with Threat Increasing Late Afternoon & Early Evening.. Very Windy.. S 20-30… High in the mid 70s

Tonight— Showers & Storms in the Evening… Tapering Off Late… Clearing Overnight.. Getting Cold.. W 20-10.. Low Around 40

Tomorrow— Plenty of Sun.. Breezy & Cooler.. SSW 10-20.. High 60-65