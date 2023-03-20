Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
by: Ron Rhodes
Posted: Mar 20, 2023 / 12:05 PM CDT
Updated: Mar 20, 2023 / 12:05 PM CDT
Today— Plenty of Sun.. Breezy & Warmer.. SSW 10-20.. High 50-55
Tonight— More Clouds..Cold.. S 5.. Low 30-35
Tomorrow— Clouds & Some Sun.. Rain Late in the Day.. Breezy.. S 10-20.. High in the mid 50s
