Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Please enter a search term.
by: Ron Rhodes
Posted: Apr 24, 2023 / 12:20 PM CDT
Updated: Apr 24, 2023 / 12:20 PM CDT
Today— Plenty of Sun.. Cool.. N 5-15.. High Around 60
Tonight— Some Clouds.. Cold.. E/S 5.. Low Around 40
Tomorrow— Sun & Clouds.. Warmer.. SSW 5-10.. High in the mid 60s
While smartphones have taken on the roles of many standalone devices, people are finding a newfound appreciation for doing some things the old-fashioned way.
Apple computers have been a mainstay in businesses and schools at all levels for years. They’re also popular and effective choices for students.
No one likes dealing with flies of any kind, but drain flies can be particularly bothersome because of how quickly they reproduce in large quantities.