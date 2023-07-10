Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
by: Ron Rhodes
Posted: Jul 10, 2023 / 11:15 AM CDT
Updated: Jul 10, 2023 / 11:15 AM CDT
Today— Plenty of Sun.. Fog Early.. NNE 5-10.. High 85-90
Tonight— Mainly Clear.. Some Fog.. SSW 3.. Low in the mid 60s
Tomorrow— Plenty of Sun.. SSW 5-10.. High Around 90
