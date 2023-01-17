Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
Please enter a search term.
by: Ron Rhodes
Posted: Jan 17, 2023 / 12:14 PM CST
Updated: Jan 17, 2023 / 12:14 PM CST
Today— Fog Early… Then Plenty of Sun.. Warmer.. W 5-15.. High 55-65 (NW to SE)
Tonight— More Clouds.. Mild.. SSW 15-5.. Low Around 40
Tomorrow— Mostly Cloudy.. Showers & Storms Moving In.. Possibly Severe in the Evening.. NE/SE 5-15.. High 55-60
Here is some information along with a few tips to help you get the best deal on a TV that’s made for watching sports.
We sat down with our tech expert, Jaime Vazquez, to learn more about setting up a video doorbell alternative.
Dermaflash is a skin care brand that makes dermaplaning products that use sharp precision blades to exfoliate your skin, leaving you with a fresh complexion.