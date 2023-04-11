Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
by: Ron Rhodes
Posted: Apr 11, 2023 / 12:09 PM CDT
Updated: Apr 11, 2023 / 12:09 PM CDT
Today— Plenty of Sun.. Pleasant.. SW 5-10.. High in the mid 70s
Tonight— Mainly Clear.. Chilly.. SW 2.. Low 45-50
Tomorrow— Plenty of Sun.. Pleasant.. SW 5-15.. High in the mid 70s
