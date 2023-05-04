Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
by: Ron Rhodes
Posted: May 4, 2023 / 12:05 PM CDT
Updated: May 4, 2023 / 12:05 PM CDT
Today— Plenty of Sun.. Warmer.. SSW 5-10.. High 70-75
Tonight— More Clouds.. Cool.. SE 5-10.. Low Around 50
Tomorrow— Clouds & Some Sun.. Scattered Showers, Mainly South in the Afternoon.. Breezy.. SSE 10-20.. High 65-70
