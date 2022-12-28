Eyewitness News (WEHT/WTVW)
by: Ron Rhodes
Posted: Dec 28, 2022 / 12:14 PM CST
Updated: Dec 28, 2022 / 12:14 PM CST
Today— Sun & Clouds.. Breezy & Warmer.. S 10-20.. High Around 50
Tonight— More Clouds.. Breezy & Not as Cold.. S 10-20.. Low Around 40
Tomorrow— Clouds & Some Sun.. Few Showers.. Windy & Warmer.. S 15-25.. High in the mid 50s
